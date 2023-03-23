ROISD launching Summer Enrichment Camp and more!

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Red Oak ISD is launching an amazing opportunity this summer for ROISD students entering grades 3-5 and 6-8 with a four-day Summer Enrichment Camp with unique and exciting sessions for each grade group.

The Summer Enrichment Camp will take place July 10-13 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Schupmann Elementary School. Campers can register beginning Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. Slots will be filled first-come, first-served and the camp cost is $60 including materials. A limited supply of partial scholarships, funded by the ROISD Education Foundation, will be available for students on free- or reduced-priced meals. Campers should bring a snack and a refillable water bottle; no meals are served at camp. Sessions are taught by ROISD employees and each session will be capped at 15 participants.

Camps include cooking, paleontology, sports, outdoor adventures, robotics, coding and more. The full list of camps will be released online.

Red Oak ISD offers summer school for eligible high school students who need academic courses for credit or to pass the End-of-Course exam. Students can take one or two classes to make up in the summer. If needed for EOC or EOC and credit, summer school is covered by HB4545. Students needing summer school for source credit only, will have a fee of $125, or $75 for students who qualify for free- or reduced-price meals. Elementary students eligible for Elementary or Bilingual/English-as-a-Second Language Summer School will be notified directly.

Red Oak ISD also offers an assortment of summer athletic camps, and high school students can participate in LIFE – Living in Fullness Everyday camp through the Drug Prevention Resources organization in partnership with Red Oak High School. LIFE camp, offered free to high school students in Red Oak and Waxahachie, includes life skills, financial literacy, safety and social media, college prep sessions, entrepreneurship, team activities, and more. Contact Jeremiah Gaines at jeremiah.gaines@redoakisd.org.

Details about district and community camps are posted online – www.redoakisd.org – as they are made available