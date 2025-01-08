Lancaster ISD and Mansfield ISD School Closure info

Facebook

Due to inclement weather conditions, all Lancaster ISD district offices and campuses will be closed on Thursday, January 9, and Friday, January 10. All sporting events and after-school activities scheduled for these days are also canceled. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.lancasterisd.org/article/1950493

Due to the predicted inclement weather and for the consideration of our students and staff, Mansfield ISD will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 9. The district’s decision included an evaluation of information from the National Weather Service predicting worsening road conditions during the school day and below freezing temperatures.

There will be no classes on Jan 9 and all after-school activities, athletic games and practices are canceled unless otherwise communicated from our athletic and fine arts departments.