Lancaster Councilmember named TML region 13 President

Lancaster – The City of Lancaster’s District 2 City Councilmember Stanley Jaglowski was recently named The Texas Municipal League (TML) Region 13 President. TML is divided into 15 sub-state regions to promote interests in city government on a regional level, facilitate the exchange of information among the cities in a region, and assist the TML Board of Directors in formulating policy that represents the state’s diverse interests.

Jaglowski was also elected as Vice President of the Texas Association of Mayors, Councilmembers, and Commissioners (TAMCC), an affiliate of TML.

He was first elected to serve as Secretary of TML Region 13 in September 2019 and was elected Vice President in February 2021. He has also represented TML Region 13 on the newly formed TML ERCOT Advisory Committee in June 2021.

“It is a great honor to earn these achievements,” Jaglowski said. “I am committed to continuing my education of municipal knowledge and growth. I believe it is time well spent improving my base of knowledge by attending seminars, events, and conferences offered by the Texas Municipal League and other recognized leading agencies.”

In 2019, Jaglowski received the “Award of Excellence” from TML. This award was presented to him for completing five continuous years of Certified Municipal Official (CMO) status.

Keaira English, Public Relations Manager, City of Lancaster, said, “This designation, held by less than 100 other Texas elected officials, is awarded to officials who commit time to enhance their knowledge of governance roles and the city government through various educational opportunities.”

Jaglowski has also represented the community at the state level in various capacities, including the TML Resolutions Committee in October of 2018, a delegate to the TML policy summit in 2018, 2020, and 2022, and chair of the subcommittee on Broadband, which was derived from the TML Municipal Policy Summit in November 2020.

As a council member, Jaglowski has sat in his seat since 2011.

“I think this is a great opportunity for councilmember Jaglowski and the community,” said Lancaster Mayor Clyde Hairston. “TML is a tremendous organization that does great things to help maintain the strength and integrity of municipal government in Texas, and to have our very own as President is a win for the City of Lancaster.”

Overall, the Texas Municipal League TML’s mission is to render services that individual cities do not have the resources of time, money, or strength to do alone. It is a voluntary association established in 1913. Today, more than 16,000 mayors, council members, city managers, city attorneys, and department heads are member officials of TML through their cities’ participation. Guided by its purpose statement—Empowering Texas cities to serve their citizens—the League provides legislative, legal, and training services to city governments.