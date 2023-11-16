Two Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Back in Custody

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders are back in custody following their arrests on November 9. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in either capture.

Deion Jordan Looney, 25, a high-risk sex offender, was taken into custody in Garland, Tex., by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, along with the Garland Police Department and the Mansfield Police Department. Looney was convicted of burglary of a habitation in 2016, and subsequently received two years of probation. In 2018, he was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure following an incident with a 10-year-old boy, for which Looney received four years of probation.

Looney had been wanted since July 2022, when warrants were issued out of Dallas County for his arrest for a probation violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. For more information, view Looney’s captured bulletin.

Sean Alan Smith, 29, was arrested in Beaumont, Tex., by DPS Special Agents. In 2013, Smith was convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to four years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility. In 2016, he was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 15-year-old girl and he was given 10 years of probation. That probation was later revoked, and in 2017, Smith was sentenced to three years of confinement in a TDCJ facility.

Smith had been wanted since December 2022, when a warrant was issued out of Nueces County for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. For more information, view Smith’s captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 41 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 20 sex offenders and 12 gang members. In addition, $88,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.