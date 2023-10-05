Kroger Celebrates Grand Reopening in Duncanville Oct. 4

Facebook

Kroger officials, civic leaders, and Mavs Maniacs were all on hand for the grand reopening celebration of the Duncanville store Oct. 4. The reopening followed months of improvements at the store, located at 200 W. Camp Wisdom Road.

John Votava, Kroger Dallas corporate affairs director, welcomed everyone to the ribbon cutting and program that marked the official reopening ceremony of the Duncanville Kroger store. City Councilman District 2 Don McBurnett also made a few remarks, and other city officials like Economic Development Manager Clay Mansell and Police Chief Mark LiVigni were introduced.

Duncanville Kroger Store Manager

Store manager Terry Taylor, members of his team, and city officials cut the ribbon. Taylor also presented a check donation of $1,000 to the store’s food rescue partner, Duncanville Outreach Ministry. The check donation honors the company’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan. Juani Hernandez, Executive Director of Duncanville Outreach Ministry, and Martin Alonzo, Food Pantry Manager, were happy to receive the donation to assist them in serving the community and families in need.

The Duncanville store location underwent major renovations to enhance décor aesthetics. Local shoppers were impressed with the new look and the attractive displays that showed off a wide array of fresh products. Enhancements included new hot meal cases, an expanded Deli section, and improvements to refrigerated cases around the store.

Kroger Sushi Counter

One of the most interesting new features was a sushi counter located near the Deli section that features 30 different varieties. Votava said a Wall Street Journal article reported that Kroger sold over 40 million pieces of sushi in 2022.

“At Kroger, everything is fresh and fresh sushi has become a staple for a quick grab & go style healthy meal option. In the Dallas market, innovation has been key to our success, with over 325 different recipes available at our sushi counters. Wednesday is by far the most popular day for sushi, when our rolls are specially priced at just $6,” Votava said.

Grand Reopening Celebration

The first 200 early-bird shoppers at Kroger Wednesday were excited to receive coupons for free breakfast items, including Kroger orange juice, eggs, and bacon. Kroger employees were also giving away cupcakes, and offering samples of other foods at the reopening event.

To continue the celebration of the store reopening, Kroger’s special weekly advertisement features exclusive savings on a number of items October 4-10, including .20 cents off per gallon at the store’s Fuel Center.