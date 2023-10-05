Fort Worth Teen Received 25 year Sentence For Shooting Local Boxing Coach

Facebook

(Fort Worth, TX) – A 16-year-old who earlier this year shot and killed Joe Guzman, a well-known local boxing coach, was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years behind bars for murder.

On January 16, 2023, the teenager was at Guzman’s home in north Fort Worth when he shot his 60-year-old relative multiple times after an argument turned physical.

The teen admitted he was the shooter and asked the judge to determine his sentence.

Tarrant County Assistant District Attorneys Lee Sorrells and Olivia Stoner prosecuted this case.

The teen will be sent to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Prior to his 19th birthday, the judge will determine whether he should go to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to serve the remainder of his sentence.

DA Investigators Jose Fonseca and Esther Goodwin also worked on this case.

Thanks to the Fort Worth Police Department for their work on this case and their commitment to keeping our community safe.