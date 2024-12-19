Kindred Homes Announces Hampton Park Estates, New Glenn Heights Community

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Kindred Homes is thrilled to introduce Hampton Park Estates, a brand-new community in the rapidly growing Glenn Heights area, set to open in February 2025. Perfectly situated just 25 minutes from downtown Dallas, Hampton Park Estates offers homebuyers an exceptional combination of convenience, charm, and thoughtful design.

Nestled amidst beautiful greenspaces and family-friendly amenities, Hampton Park Estates will feature a variety of customizable floor plans, ensuring that every home can be tailored to fit your lifestyle. Each homesite includes convenient upgrades such as sprinkler systems, lush sod, and 6-foot wood fencing, providing enhanced comfort and curb appeal.

The community’s extensive amenities include a playground, a park with picnic tables, a basketball court, and scenic walking and biking trails. Residents will enjoy the tranquility of natural surroundings while staying close to Cedar Hill State Park, Joe Pool Lake, and popular shopping and dining destinations in Cedar Hill and DeSoto.

“Glenn Heights is a fantastic location for families and commuters alike,” said Todd Miller, Division President of Kindred Homes. “Hampton Park Estates reflects our commitment to creating vibrant, well-planned communities where families can grow, play, and thrive. With Red Oak ISD’s highly rated schools, including a nearby elementary school, and easy access to major highways, this community truly has something for everyone.”

Key Features of Hampton Park Estates:

• HOA: $625 annually

• Tax Rate: 2.299%*

• Playground, park with picnic tables, basketball court, and walking & biking trails

• 5 minutes to grocery stores and local conveniences

• 20 minutes to a nearby hospital

• 45 minutes to DFW Airport

Homeowners will also benefit from proximity to excellent education opportunities within Red Oak ISD, making this community an ideal place to raise a family.

Join the VIP interest list today to receive exclusive updates and be among the first to explore all that Hampton Park Estates has to offer. For more information about Kindred Homes and Hampton Park Estates, please visit www.kindredhomes.com or call 469-772-9081.

About Kindred Homes:

Founded in 2009, Kindred Homes is a family-owned builder with a mission to help homebuyers “build their idea of home.” Based in the Dallas/Fort Worth and San Antonio areas, Kindred Homes brings a “family first” philosophy to all aspects of the homebuilding process. Each home is carefully crafted to foster memories and provide lasting value for families.