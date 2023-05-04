JW Marriott Houston By the Galleria Unveils multi-million dollar renovation phase

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Enhancements throughout the hotel showcase thoughtful design that ties to historical, physical and social elements of Houston

HOUSTON – Located within Houston’s thriving uptown epicenter, JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria recently unveiled the last multi-million dollar renovation phase of the guest rooms, suites and corridors to finalize the hotel’s complete transformation. The enhancements join the refreshed meeting and public spaces, lobby and executive lounge which were finished in 2019.

The revamped spaces reflect thoughtful design choices by Parker-Torres Design that represent Houston’s rich history and culture, while creating intentional transitions throughout the hotel’s interior. Attention was given to creating spaces that enhance the guest experience while also evoking a warm and welcoming environment.

“JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria renovation incorporates thoughtful details that provide a mindful connection to the world around you while small scale textures add interest and help create a relaxing, reflective environment,” says Kristen Emory, Senior Interior Designer at Parker-Torres Design.

The dramatic reimagination of the hotel fuses new carpet, wallpaper, technology, lighting fixtures, furnishings and locally curated art in the top-to-bottom makeover. Visual elements feature neutral yet rich tones, and mixed materials and textiles to represent the many cultures interlaced into the fabric of the city. Other notable changes in the guest rooms include new 55-inch televisions and upgraded bedding options from double beds to double queen beds. The transformation provides leisure and business travelers with luxurious accommodations in a refreshing environment.

The renewed property showcases a design that captures expressions of Houston’s diverse history built on the ship channel, railway system, and oil and gas industry; the physical location of the hotel nestled between the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods; and the redefinition of the city’s traditional values into the rich culture and hub of innovation that it currently represents.

“We are absolutely thrilled to provide such a warm space to welcome guests. JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria stands at the crossroads of multiple important neighborhoods and we take our commitment to hospitality very seriously,” says Ramon Ventura-Guzmán, General Manager at JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria. “The enhancements will surely add to the memorable experiences and restful nights we have offered travelers visiting Houston for almost 40 years in this location.”

JW Marriott’s brand pillars encompass the goal of providing a haven for guests to focus on their mind, body and spirit. Aligning with this, JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria offers guests weekly 30-minute meditation sessions in the hotel’s yoga Namaste room.

Owned by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria features 516 guest rooms with luxury bedding, stylish furnishings, and well-lit work desks; 41,500 square feet of meeting space; an outdoor pool with beautiful Houston city views; fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment; JW Market for coffee and snacks; and the hotel’s popular Stray Horse Restaurant, which was revamped and reopened last summer, serving Texan-Latin fusion cuisine in an upscale southwest setting.

The hotel was originally constructed in 1984, and it is a community landmark and an integral component of the Galleria, Uptown, Post Oak, and Memorial Park and Greenway Plaza neighborhoods.

For more information, visit the hotel website.