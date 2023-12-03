Join the Festive Holiday Shop & Stroll on December 16, Benefiting Community Partners of Dallas

Facebook

A Holiday Shop & Stroll on Lovers Lane will benefit the Community Partners of Dallas. Kat + Noelle, Nikki Smith Designs, PaperAffair, Scarlet Reagan, and TASC, are all located in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane. The stores will host the Holiday Shop & Stroll on December 16, from 12–5 p.m.

Shoppers will receive 20% off purchases with the donation of the following items to Community Partners of Dallas’ Rainbow room. Items needed are: coats, hats, gloves, and adult, toddler, and infant-sized socks. Coats must be new with tags and all children and teen sizes are needed.

The Holiday Shop & Stroll will be held at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane, located at 5710 W. Lovers Lane in Dallas.

Community Partners of Dallas

Since 1989, Community Partners of Dallas has ensured safety and restored dignity and hope to abused and neglected children by providing crucial resources and support to the caseworkers of Dallas County Child Protective Services. Community Partners of Dallas provides items such as winter coats, diapers and formula, holiday gifts, school uniforms, personal hygiene products, food and more, to send the abused children in our community the message that someone does care. For more information, please visit communitypartnersdallas.org.

Dallas 24 Hour Club (The 24)

The Dallas 24 Hour Club is a nonprofit that provides transitional living, support services, and essential life skills for homeless alcoholics and addicts so they can embrace long-term sobriety and become contributing and self-supporting members of the community. They host a Resident Toy Drive with the support of the community.

Residents of The 24 are parents, grandparents, aunts and/or uncles who, for many years, have been unable to provide a gift for their loved ones. The 24’s Toy Drive offers Residents the opportunity to “shop” for gifts and wrap up their items for gifting this holiday season. This important event has opened communication for Residents to reconnect with family and loved ones, an important part of the recovery process.

Gifts can be purchased through Dallas 24 Hour Club’s Amazon Wish List, and includes a range of toys and books for all ages, from newborns to teens. Toys will be collected from now through December 8, and Residents will be able to shop the selections at a holiday event on December 10 at Dallas 24 Hour Club. Volunteers will wrap gifts and spread holiday cheer during this joyous celebration. Santa will even make an appearance.

Annual Toy Drive

“Our annual Toy Drive is a beloved tradition at The 24 and is so important for our Residents, as gift giving offers an opportunity for many to reconnect with their families,” said Marsha Williamson, CEO Emeritus of Dallas 24 Hour Club. “Last year, we collected nearly 200 toys, and we are grateful to those who have supported us over the years by shopping our Amazon Wish List. We hope you will consider shopping and supporting our Residents this holiday season.”

Founded in 1969, Dallas 24 Hour Club provides transitional living, support services and essential life skills for homeless alcoholics and addicts, so they can embrace long-term sobriety and become contributing and self-supporting members of the community. The main facility on Ross Avenue offers a six-month program for men and women to help them embrace recovery, find employment, reconnect with family members, and learn to live independently.

Tillman House, Dallas 24 Hour Club’s program for Successful Graduates, is a yearlong program that helps Residents transition into living independently. Throughout their stay, Residents can receive scholarships to further their education through Texas Tech University or Dallas College’s WorkReadyU program. More than 35 12-Step Meetings are hosted weekly at Dallas 24 Hour Club on Ross Avenue. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend Recovery Meetings and to provide fellowship and support to the Residents. The Hubcap Café, located inside Dallas 24 Hour Club, is open daily to the public from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, please visit dallas24hourclub.org.