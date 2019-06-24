JCPenney Is Hiring 615 Seasonal Associates

PLANO, Texas – (June 24, 2019) – The back-to-school season is quickly approaching, and JCPenney is getting ready to welcome crowds of excited customers shopping the latest styles and trends for the new school year. The Company plans to hire as many as 615 seasonal associates for a variety of store positions throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Available customer service and support positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more. JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25 percent, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

Additionally, JCPenney is seeking experienced stylists to be part of the Company’s industry-leading salon program. A premier commission plan enables incoming stylists with robust client books to set their own hours and pricing, while enjoying some of the highest commissions of any salon chain. Highly experienced stylists can also take advantage of flexible scheduling with no booth rental fees. JCPenney salon stylists enjoy perks such as paid artistic training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off and 401K eligibility.

Interested locals at all skill levels are encouraged to apply in store using the JCPenney Applicant Kiosk, or online by visiting https://jobs.jcp.com and searching for “seasonal” jobs in their market. Those candidates hired as seasonal associates have the opportunity to be hired as permanent associates, as needed on a store-by-store basis.

