Jamia Johnson Named District 6A-11 Co-Most Valuable Player

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) In a record setting year for the Cedar Hill High School Volleyball Team, senior Jamia Johnson earned District 6A-11 Co-Most Valuable Player honors.

The Lady Longhorns finished 31-9, 10-4 in 6A-11 competition. The 31 wins were a program record. Cedar Hill defeated Copperas Cove for its first playoff victory in 11 years; they reached the second round of the playoffs, earning historic wins over perennial powers like Mansfield and Waxahachie along the way.

Senior Kamryn Johnson was named District Co-Setter of the Year.

Senior Benedite Anuman and junior Tomoni Giddings earned First Team All-District, while senior Sawyer Arbuckle and junior Rylan Jones were named Second Team All-District, and senior Kasey Watkins was Honorable Mention All-District.

Senior Mariyah Johnson was named both Honorable Mention and Academic All District. Senior Kadence Busby also earned Second Team Academic All-District.