ICE, ICE, Baby At Hawaiian Falls On August 4

Hawaiian Falls Mansfield Ice Dump and 2023 Season Pass Launch

With triple degree temps for days on end, everyone is looking for a way to cool off. If your plans include a trip to the waterpark or you’re planning ahead for next summer, next week’s Ice Dump and season pass launch might be perfect for you. Hawaiian Falls Mansfield will launch their 2023 Season Passes next week with their annual Ice Dump.

Hundreds of excited kids will squeal and chill when more than 2,023 pounds (more than 1 ton) of cold, refreshing ice is dumped into the wavepool at 1 p.m. Thursday August 4, 2022

One of the most exciting traditions at Hawaiian Falls every summer is the annual ice dump with kids chanting “ice, ice, baby!” and scrambling in the wavepool to grab a chunk of frozen relief.

WHERE: Hawaiian Falls Mansfield – 490 Heritage Parkway South

The 2023 Season Pass will be at its lowest price of the year: $56.99, which includes the remainder of the 2022 season and all of 2023.

Each season pass includes:

a free Souvenir Cup good for .99 soft drink refills

Three (3) Bring A Friend passes good for the 2023 season

Early entry – Season Passholders can always enter the park 30 minutes before the gate opens to the public

20% savings on Food & Beverages

$50 Walk-Up cabanas (based on availability)

More info at www.hfalls.com