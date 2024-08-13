Hutchins City Council Calls for Recreation Center and Library Bond Election on November 5th, 2024

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Hutchins City Council has called a bond election for the construction of a Recreation Center and Library for Tuesday, November 5th, 2024. The Recreation and Library building purpose is to enhance the quality of life for residents while offering a wide range of recreational and educational opportunities for all ages. The total proposition is for $28,000,000 including $24,000,000 for the Recreation Center and Library Building with an additional $4,000,000 dedicated to architectural fees, furniture, fixtures and equipment and professional costs associated with the bond issuance.

Because the City has experienced an ad valorem property tax value growth of $896,290,266 or 137 percent since 2021, there will be no tax increase for residents, ensuring that the project can move forward without placing an additional financial burden on the community.

Mayor Vasquez expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “This Recreation Center and Library will serve as a hub for community engagement and enrichment, providing a space for residents to come together and thrive.”

Furthermore, Mayor Vasquez mentioned the positive impact it will have on the city’s growth and development. “This project represents a significant investment in the well-being of our residents and the future of our city. We are committed to providing high quality facilities and services that cater to the diverse needs of our community.”

The proposed facility will span 37,250 square feet including 6,000 square feet dedicated solely to the library. The Recreation Center will feature adult and youth basketball courts, cardio and weight equipment, training areas, multi-purpose studios for activities such as karate, dance, yoga, and performing arts, as well as a Transformation Place for wellness programs. Additionally, the center will include a teen gaming room, an indoor walking trail, and much more to cater to the varied interests of residents.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the upcoming bond election on November 5th, 2024.

Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting project that promises to bring new opportunities and resources to the Hutchins City community