Hutchins BBQ Feeds North Texas First Responders

Local Family Owned Business Feeds First Responders

Have you ever eaten melt in your mouth brisket from Hutchins BBQ? If you answered yes, your mouth might be watering right now. The Texas twinkie is one of my personal favorites, a large jalapeño stuffed with brisket & cream cheese and wrapped in premium thick cut bacon.

The family owned and operated restaurant has been serving authentic Texas BBQ since 1978. Texas Monthly recognized Hutchins as one of the “50 Best BBQ Joints”.

Hutchins BBQ, operated by brothers, Tim, Tracy and Wes Hutchins, has always been dedicated to supporting its local communities. Hutchins is giving back to the first responders who risk their lives to treat patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting this Thursday, in partnership with El Dorado Chevrolet, Hutchins BBQ McKinney will be providing Medical City McKinney with 400 staff meals per week.

In Frisco, Hutchins is showing appreciation for first responders by donating meals for officers and dispatchers of the Frisco Police Department. Additionally, both Hutchins BBQ locations continue to offer a free chopped beef sandwich, bag of chips and large drink to first responders, no purchase necessary.

Hutchins BBQ Offers Curbside & To Go Orders

If you’re in the DFW area and enjoy BBQ, check out some of the mouth watering meats from Hutchins. Both McKinney and Frisco Hutchins locations are open for to-go orders, with call ahead curbside pickups at both locations. They offer drive-through service at their McKinney location and a delivery option on Frisco orders of $150 or more.

Don’t live in Texas but want to try some of the best BBQ ever? Check out the Hutchins online store. BBQ favorites and merchandise are available for nationwide shipping via the Hutchins online shop. Don’t forget Mother’s Day is around the corner and Moms like BBQ too!

