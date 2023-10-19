HOA meeting in Glenn Heights shows ongoing resident participation

Facebook

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights’ recent Home Owners Association (HOA) meeting held at the Glenm Heights Community Center was a real testament to the city’s residents’ continued engagement in community involvement.

There were 65 residents on hand at the meeting comprising the nine HOAs in Glenn Heights. The meeting was a city-wide event with each HOA represented voicing not only concerns, but positive feedback.

Interim City Manager Keith Moore said, “We are thrilled by the amazing turnout of the HOA meeting and the continued participation each of our residents shows as we all work together to contribute to the success of this city.”

Neighbors from around the city connected, ask questions and ask questions on topics including Community Waste Disposal (CWD), road work, city projects and planning, public safety, animal control, city taxes, and city events.

The main topic discussed was related to planning and development and taxes. The take aways for city staff included resident concerns about how tax bills are issued, street lighting, roadway conditions and HOA versus city maintenance responsibilities.

“Together we make this community all it can be,” concluded Moore. “Glenn Heights is a diverse community with residents offering a wide range of perspectives. We appreciate dialogue from the residents as we move into the future with common ground as the starting point.”