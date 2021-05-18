Heritage Soccer Coach Gerald Slovacek, 2021 Soccer Coach of the Year

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Texas Girls Coaches Association Coach of the Year-Gerald Slovacek

Winning a state championship under ordinary circumstances is among the hardest things to do. Doing so in a worldwide pandemic is even more challenging – and impressive.

But that’s what the Midlothian Heritage Lady Jaguars did in the 2021 soccer season under the leadership of coach Gerald Slovacek. In mid-April they wrapped up a 27-1 season with a 6-0 shellacking of Corpus Christi Calallen in the Class 4A championship game.

And now, Slovacek has been named the Texas Girls Coaches Association Coach of the Year.

“Being able to fight through the adversity of COVID, and being able to complete the season with a state championship was a great success for out program,” Slovacek said in humble fashion. “The girls did a fantastic job of adjusting to the times, taking precautions and making the most of every second we had together. After not being able to compete in the playoffs last year due to COVID the girls were focused and worked hard to achieve our goal.”

Jaguars Have Won 34 Consecutive District Games

Which they did in overwhelming fashion. The Lady Jaguars outscored their opponents 141-11, including 36-1 in the postseason. Only Stephenville managed a goal against them in the playoffs in a 2-1 regional semifinals contest. Heritage posted 19 shutouts, and only Nolan Catholic scored more than a single goal against them, handing the Lady Jaguars a 3-0 loss.

This is the second state championship in four seasons for the Lady Jaguars in Slovacek’s six seasons at the helm. He was at Midlothian High School seven years prior, where he also enjoyed great success.

Behind Slovacek’s leadership the Lady Jaguars have fashioned a 113-19-9 record. This includes a 38-2 district record and four consecutive league titles. They’ve won 34 consecutive district games.

2nd State Championship In Four Seasons

This is the second state championship in four seasons for Heritage. The team also won in 2018 with many of these same players who are now seniors. This is also the second team state championship in MISD history.

And, in typical Slovacek fashion, he gives all the credit to his players, whom he said might have hoisted the trophy last season were it not for the COVID-19 cancelation.

“Last season, it cut our season short, and we did not get to play in the playoffs. We had a really good team, that was ready to compete for a state championship, we felt,” he said.

“Our seniors are amazing! The leadership of this group – Rachel Allen, Jaedyn Barela, Savana Conde, Hannah Dorsey, and Kylar Kenter – was a key piece to the team and being able to reach our goals. The seniors made each girl on the team feel important, and they were wonderful role models for the underclassmen.

“After winning state their freshman year, these seniors knew what it took to get back to state, and committed themselves to accomplishing this goal. Unselfish, determined, fun group of young ladies.”

And now, he and the returning Lady Jaguars are counting on the experience provided by those seniors to make another run at a title next year.