Halloween Cocktails For The Spookiest Party

Are you ready for the trick or treaters? Well, you have more than four weeks to prepare for the ghosts, goblins, witches and devils, so there’s still time to load up on candy. But, don’t forget the grown-ups. Even if you aren’t hosting a Halloween party, these spooky cocktails are perfect for sipping while doling out candy, or for sharing with your friends as they bring the kiddos by.

Ilegal Margarita de Granada

margaritas with charcuterie board
Illegal Margarita De Granada Publicity photo

2 oz Ilegal Mezcal Joven
1 oz lime
1 oz agave syrup
0.5 oz pomegranate juice
Pomegranate seeds and lime wheel

Directions: Add mezcal, lime, agave syrup and pomegranate juice to a shaker, shake until chilled and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and lime wheel.

Candy Corn Punch

candy corn cocktail
Candy corn cocktail courtesy photo

2 oz Proper No. Twelve
Splash of sour mix
top with blood orange juice

Directions: In a Collins glass, pour 2 oz Proper No. Twelve and a splash of sour mix over ice.Top with blood orange juice. Garnish with a fresh orange slice.

Watermelon Jack-O-Lantern

Ingredients:
2 Parts The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum
6 Parts Fresh Watermelon Juice
1 Part Lime Juice
1 Part Orange Liqueur
Garnishes: Lime

Directions: Combine all ingredients inside watermelon. Add ice, stir and pour into glass. Garnish and enjoy.

 

BERRY SPOOKY

champagne glasses with berry colored cocktail
Berry Spooky cocktail courtesy photo

Description: A twist on the elegant Kir Royale, this sparkling cocktail is perfect for sipping in celebration! With just three ingredients, it’s simply spectacular. Garnish with the berry of your choice and have yourself a toast!

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Empress 1908 Gin 
  • 1 oz Berry Liqueur or Juice
  • Sparkling Wine
  • Garnishes: Blackberry & Thyme Sprig

Method: Build in a chilled champagne flute. Garnish and enjoy.

GRAVEYARD SMASH

green cocktail with Dulce Vida tequila bottle
Courtesy photo

1 oz Dulce Vida Reposado Tequila
1 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
1 oz Chareau Aloe Liqueur
1 oz Green Chartreuse
.25 oz Pineapple Juice

Garnishes: Dehydrated Pineapple Slice

Directions: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin set, fill with ice, shake hard for 8 seconds. Double strain using a hawthorne and fine strainer into a coupe glass. Garnish and enjoy.

Smoked Spectra

Woodford Reserve bottle with cocktail
Courtesy photo

2 oz. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon
2 oz. Crème de Cacao
2 dashes Aromatic Bitters
3 drops Woodford Reserve Chocolate Bitters

Directions: Stir & garnish with Niagara Chocolates Dark Maple Cup or Roasted Caramel Peanut Clusters

Fangs Out

red and white cocktail in highball glass
Courtesy photo

6oz Fishers Island Lemonade (half can)
1.5oz Blueberry-infused Vodka

Directions: Pour FIL over ice and top with blueberry vodka. Garnish with lemon.

Sunshine Scream

 

1 part Sunshine Punch
1 part Sparkling Water

Combine Sunshine Punch and your favorite sparkling water in an ice-filled Collins glass.

Garnish with mint and an orange twist.

Avaline Red Bloody Spritz

bottle of wine and cocktail with pears
Courtesy photo

3 oz Avaline Red
¼ pear, muddled
1 pinch of cinnamon
A twist of lemon
Sparkling water

Directions: In a glass, muddle ¼ of a pear with a pinch of cinnamon. Add 3 oz of Avaline Red (or however much you’re in the mood for!). Strain into your favorite wine glass and add a few ice cubes. Top with sparkling water, and garnish with a refreshing twist of lemon.

Enjoy with the late afternoon sun and a gentle autumn breeze.

The Crimson Cauldron

red cocktails with champagne bottle
Courtesy photo

Chilled Rosa Regale Sparkling Red
Cherry vodka.

Directions: Mix equal part chilled Rosa Regale and cherry vodka. Pour over ice and garnish with fresh cherries.

 

 

