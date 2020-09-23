H-E-B Expands Distribution Center In Temple, TX

H-E-B Expands Current Facility In Temple To Over 1 Million Sq. Feet

TEMPLE, TEXAS – When the lockdowns started and the grocery stores were swarmed with customers, H-E-B was ready for the additional demand. They had prepared in advance and their warehouse was stocked and ready to reload the shelves. So, it’s no surprise they are moving forward with an expansion to their warehouse in Temple.

Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) today announced the expansion of H-E-B’s Distribution facilities in Temple, Texas. This project will grow H-E-B’s current facility footprint of 800,000 to 1,050,000 sq. ft., allowing them to expand their warehouse capacity and operations.

“We are thrilled that H-E-B has decided to grow their operations here in Temple, Texas” said Adrian Cannady, President and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation. “Temple is a highly strategic area for businesses looking to serve the largest metropolitan markets in Texas. The city offers immediate access to I-35 and is within three hours of 80 percent of Texas’ population. We are proud that H-E-B is taking advantage of these opportunities, a decision that will strengthen both their operations and our local community.”

H-E-B’s Temple Distribution warehouse supports over 50 H-E-B retail stores across the region, from Austin to Dallas, and has been operating in the Temple community since 2010. The company is in the permit stage of the expansion with construction slated to begin by the end of 2020, and project completion expected in 2021.

ABOUT TEMPLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) is a nonprofit organization that serves as the designated economic development entity for the City of Temple, Texas. Temple EDC strengthens relationships, builds partnerships, and provides solutions that cause entities to choose Temple.

ABOUT TEMPLE, TEXAS

Temple is Central Texas’ burgeoning community where location, infrastructure and workforce converge in one of Texas’ most cost-competitive markets. Temple provides unparalleled access via I-35, combined with a highly competitive cost of living and doing business.

For companies looking to leave behind the higher costs and congestion of metros, Temple offers more “bang for your buck” from housing to operating costs and the ability to make an impact in a community on the cusp of significant growth. Home to 1,600 acres of shovel-ready land prime for development, Temple is a launchpad for companies at the crossroads of I-35 and the planned I-14, slated to run from El Paso to Georgia. Served by both Union Pacific (UP) and Burlington North Santa Fe (BNSF), Temple offers robust freight distribution infrastructure, and easy access to Austin Bergstrom International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Corporate trailblazers who choose Temple will find themselves in good company. McLane Company, Baylor Scott & White Health, Wilsonart International, McLane Group, Reynolds Consumer Products, PDI and Artco-Bell Corporation are just a few of the many industry leaders that have already established headquarters and major operations in Temple.

For more information, visit TempleEDC.com.

