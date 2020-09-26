Grand Prairie Shooting, Police Asking For Help Locating Suspect

On Saturday, September 26, 2020 at around 2:00 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Pioneer Parkway. The caller reported that a person had been shot and was lying outside one of the buildings. Officers located the victim and immediately rendered first aid. The victim, later identified as Mario Cantarero, 26, of Grand Prairie, was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Grand Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect(s) involved in this murder. Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Prairie Police and/or Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers at 972-237-8795 or 972-988-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

