Positive West Nile Trap In Mansfield, Spraying 9 /26 & 27

Due to positive West Nile mosquito test, the City of Mansfield will conduct targeted ground spraying. Spraying is expected to begin Saturday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 27. Spraying will be conducted between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Please reference the map below showing the specific spray area. Please watch social media or check the City’s website for updates should there be a change in the spraying schedule due to weather.

All residents are encouraged to continue to follow the 4D’s of personal protection throughout the mosquito season regardless of surveillance results.

Dusk to Dawn – stay indoors when mosquitoes are active

– stay indoors when mosquitoes are active Drain – standing water in your yard where water might collect in places like flower pots, toys, clogged rain gutters and wading pools

– standing water in your yard where water might collect in places like flower pots, toys, clogged rain gutters and wading pools Dress – in light-colored long sleeves and pants

– in light-colored long sleeves and pants DEET – apply repellant when outdoors

Personal protection and elimination of breeding habitat are the best, most cost effective means of mosquito control. Individual residents are the only ones who can ensure these steps are taken.

Adult mosquito control procedures, particularly spraying of adulticides, should and will be considered a supplemental control measure of last resort.

Mosquito Truck spraying is used to (Per CDC):

Control and reduce the number of mosquitoes that can

spread viruses.

spread viruses. Reduce your chances of getting infected with viruses.

What are mosquito control trucks spraying?

Mosquito control trucks spray very small amounts of insecticide into the

air to kill mosquitoes. This spray is a fine mist that acts as a fogger in

the area. Mosquito control districts or local government departments will

choose what type of insecticide to use in an area.

What does the insecticide spray do?

Adulticide sprays immediately kill flying mosquitoes. Larvicide sprays kill

mosquito larvae that hatch from eggs and lasts longer than adulticide

sprays. Both products will temporarily reduce mosquito populations in

an area, but will not permanently get rid of them.

When does spraying occur?

Spraying takes place in the early evening when mosquitoes are more

active. Often, local government agencies or mosquito control districts

announce the dates and times of spraying in the local newspaper, on

district websites, through public service announcements, by telephone,

or through door-to-door notices.

How often do communities spray?

After spraying, mosquito control districts or local government

departments will track mosquito populations and treat an area again as

necessary to reduce the chances of people getting bitten by mosquitoes

that can spread viruses.

Is the spray harmful to people, pets, animals, or the environment?

No, when done correctly, truck spaying will not harm people, pets,

animals, or the environment.

What should I do during or after spraying?

Spraying is safe. You do not need to leave an area when truck spraying

for mosquito control takes place. If you prefer to stay inside and close

windows and doors when spraying takes place you can, but it is not

necessary. If you are having any type of health problems after spraying,

contact your doctor or healthcare provider. The spray does not harm

pets, but you may choose to bring them inside when spraying occurs.

