Grand Prairie Libraries & GPISD Combine Digital Reading Resources

GPISD & Grand Prairie Public Library Makes Reading Easier

In this mobile age, technology has become increasingly valuable in supporting new generations of lifelong learners and readers. Now, Grand Prairie Independent School District (ISD) and Grand Prairie Public Library System have formed an innovative new partnership using ebooks and e-audiobooks to increase access to more reading materials for students. This unique collaboration strives to promote literacy and digital learning by combining the schools’ and the library’s digital reading resources in one app. As a result, students learn anytime, anywhere because of the convenience, ease of reading on-the-go and the inherent popularity of technology.

The school-library partnership provides safe access to thousands of age-appropriate titles for students’ use inside the classroom, at home and anywhere 24/7. Through Sora, the new student reading app for Grand Prairie ISD, students can borrow the school’s collection of classroom and pleasure reading, and also access Grand Prairie Library’s juvenile and young adult digital collection. In addition, Sora supports teachers by offering education-specific tools like achievements, exportable notes, and reading progress that encourage individualized learning.

“Grand Prairie ISD is thrilled to announce a partnership with our GP Public Libraries,” said Kathy Seybert, Coordinator of Instructional Media at Grand Prairie ISD. “Our students can now use the Sora app to easily connect their school and public library. This partnership means our students can read even more ebooks and audiobooks than ever before. The Sora app has created a one-stop shop for our students to become avid, life-long readers. Read an eBook today to discover new adventures.”

Access Books From Home With Sora app

“We’ve long enjoyed a great partnership with GPISD in our joint goal to improve early literacy,” said Grand Prairie Library Director Amy Sprinkles. “This is a leap forward in furthering that objective. Our ebooks have become more and more popular, and parents love being able to stock up on books without a late-night trip to the library. Kids get excited about reading when they can choose their own books, with their favorite characters. The Library has long supported our local students with programs, study materials and online tutoring, and now we’re thrilled to join GPISD and consolidate our ebooks into a shared, dynamic collection of hand-picked materials, available 24/7.”

The Sora app was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions 2019 and is available for Grand Prairie ISD students to download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and on Chromebooks that support the Google Play Store. It is also available for use in web browsers at https://soraapp.com on any computer.

The entire Grand Prairie community can access Grand Prairie Public Library System’s complete ebook and e-audiobook collection through the award-winning Libby app. Readers can use Libby on any major device or computer, including Apple (R), Android™, Chromebook™ and Kindle(R) (US only).

Both reading apps are built by OverDrive and OverDrive Education. To learn more, visit https://meet.soraapp.com/ and https://meet.libbyapp.com/.

Save

Comments

comments