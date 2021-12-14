Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk Debuts New Themed Suites

Facebook

Themed Suites at Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk Enhance Guest Experiences

San Antonio, TX – Guests looking to stay at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, a luxury hotel located on San Antonio’s famous River Walk, now have more options when it comes to customizing their stay. The Grand Hyatt has introduced customized experiences for travelers with new themed suites.

The updated suites provide one-of-a-kind travel experiences and include Wellness Suites with in-room Peloton™ bikes, an Entertainer Suite with billiards, a Gamer Suite with a variety of board games and a Playstation®4, and Topgolf Swing Suites.

“Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk is the perfect destination for travelers to experience everything that our beautiful city has to offer, from the world-famous River Walk and Alamo to Hemisfair Park located right outside our front door,” said Philip Stamm, Area Vice President and General Manager of Grand Hyatt San Antonio. “We are thrilled to debut our brand-new themed suites in order to enhance the on-site experience and provide accommodations that are specifically tailored to traveler preferences.”

Gamer Suite

The hotel’s all-new Gamer Suite features a 75-inch flatscreen television with a connected PlayStation®4. The room is outfitted with a premium gaming chair from AKRacing™, Bluetooth speakers, two private arcade machines with Pac-Man™ and Big Buck Hunter™, board games including Yahtzee™ and Connect 4™, and a foosball table. Guests can enjoy a spacious hospitality counter ideal for entertaining purposes. This suite is perfect for team building events, or even a birthday party for the epic gamer.

Entertainer Suite

Guests booking the Entertainer Suite might not want to leave, and their friends will want to join them. The sophisticated 1,039 square-foot Entertainer Suite features a kitchen with a spacious hospitality bar and multiple seating options. The room’s shared space features a full-size billiards table with an adjoining lounge where guests can play a competitive game of chess, dominos, Monopoly™ and backgammon, or watch a game or movie on a 75-inch flatscreen television. The Entertainer Suite’s signature feature is its private terrace featuring sweeping views of downtown San Antonio.

Wellbeing Suites

Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk has introduced two Wellbeing Suites to help travelers continue their fitness routines while on the road. The corner suites provide spacious accommodations equipped with the latest in fitness technology including a Peloton™ spin bike with easy access to on-demand spin classes and Bluetooth speakers, as well as weight sets and a yoga mat. It provides a soaking tub for guests to relax and unwind in an upgraded bathroom.

In addition to the enhanced room offerings, the hotel has introduced two Topgolf Swing Suite indoor simulator bays, featuring a variety of virtual games powered by Full Swing technology. Guests can experience signature Topgolf target games, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey, Baseball, Football, and Carnival games in an indoor, simulator environment complemented by dedicated food and beverage service from the hotel’s Bar Rojo.

Even More Amenities Added

Guests can also enjoy several enhancements to the hotel’s fifth floor rooftop pool deck. The pool was outfitted with an adjoining outdoor recreation space with several oversized lawn games including Connect 4™, Jenga™, lawn bowling and more. The hotel added a laundry room which provides laundry services to guests, and a family arcade on its fifth floor with classic neon-colored carpet, several claw machines and arcade-style games for travelers to enjoy.

With its location in the heart of the city’s rich culture and vibrant River Walk, Grand Hyatt San Antonio provides a wide variety of unforgettable travel experiences located right outside its front door. Hemisfair Park, located right next to the hotel, is the home to the Institute of Texan Cultures, Tower of the Americas, several spacious lawns and fountains, a playground and a splash pad.

Nearby Attractions

Families can enjoy several nearby attractions including the historical Alamo Plaza which features the world-famous Alamo, the location of the pivotal battle of the Texas Revolution; La Villita Historic Arts Village, a downtown art community with galleries and shops; River Center Mall, a premiere shopping experience on the famous River Walk; and Travis Park, a spacious park that was once a part of the original Alamo Mission. The hotel is located near several interactive experiences including the new DoSeum Children’s Museum with unique exhibits ranging from an interactive robot to a puppet parade, and the Witte Museum with a four-story tree house and a wide variety of science-related activities.

Travelers can also enjoy the vibrant art scene of San Antonio at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, a local nonprofit arts organization showcasing concerts and shows throughout the year, and a wide range of art museums including the McNay Art Museum, San Antonio Museum of Art, and more.

After a fun day of exploring the city, travelers can enjoy the hotel’s year-round outdoor heated pool which provides birds-eye views of the city. Guests can indulge in a delicious meal at one of Grand Hyatt San Antonio’s on-site restaurants including Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Bar Rojo, where kids ages 10 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée.

For more information or to book a stay at Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, please visit GrandHyattSanAntonio.com, or call 210 224 1234.

About Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk

Grand Hyatt San Antonio is located on San Antonio’s magical River Walk and is conveniently situated adjacent to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. One-thousand-and-three luxurious guest rooms capture the essence of the vibrant city with modern comforts and pampering amenities. One-hundred-and-fifteen thousand square feet of expansive indoor and outdoor meeting space combine state-of-the-art technology with high-tech special effects to accommodate all types of meetings and events.

The hotel features a heated rooftop pool; a fully equipped 24-hour [email protected] gym with the latest cardio machines, Peloton™ bikes and free weights in the fitness center; Bar Rojo, a casual-yet-upscale lounge experience offering handcrafted cocktails, premium libations, and craft beer; Breakfast at Rojo; Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse; as well as Perks Coffee shop, open 24 hours. Connected by a foot bridge to the Alamodome, Grand Hyatt San Antonio provides unforgettable experiences for families, guests, and groups in the Alamo City.

For more information on Grand Hyatt San Antonio or Bar Rojo, please call (210) 224-1234 or visit sanantonio.grand.hyatt.com, follow @GrandHyattSanAntonio on Facebook, @grandhyattsariverwalk on Tik Tok, @grandhyattsa on Instagram and Twitter, and tag photos on #LivingGrand.