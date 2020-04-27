Governor Abbott’s Phases To Reopen Texas

Governor Abbott’s Executive Order to Stay Home, Stay Safe Expires on 4/30. You can view the Governor’s report to reopen Texas here:

OpenTexas-Report

The Opening of Texas will occur in Phases:

PHASE 1 Effective On 5/1

All retail, restaurants, movie theaters, and malls to open May 1st with 25% occupancy. Food courts, play areas, and interactive displays must remain closed.

Museums and libraries may open with 25% capacity, interactive exhibits shall remain closed. State museums and libraries open 5/1. Local museums and libraries open if permitted by local government.

Single-person offices may reopen

Churches and places of worship remain open, using social distancing

Outdoor Sports allowed, with no more than 4 participants at a time Examples include: tennis, golf

All licensed healthcare may return to business, at 50% capacity Every hospital licensed under Chapter 241 of the Texas Health & Safety Code shall reserve at least 15% of its hospital capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients, accounting for the range of clinical severity of COVID-19 patients, as determined by HHSC.

Different standards apply to counties with 5 or fewer cases

PHASE 2 Target Date 5/18

Phase 1 restrictions will be expanded, based on continued success managing covid-19 cases

Plans For Near Future

Bars, gyms, barbershops, hair and nail salons, massage parlors, public swimming pools, bowling alleys, and other closed businesses to remain closed, however possibly be opened in mid-May, if we continue our success against covid-19 in Texas

Summer camps are not open yet, but work is being done to develop safety procedures

