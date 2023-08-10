Glenn Heights Police Identify Shooting Suspect In Malibu Court Incident

By
News Staff
-
0
domestic violence COVID-19
Glenn Heights Police Chief Vernell Dooley said to anyone in an abusive relationship "call us."

GLENN HEIGHTS – On August 10, 2023, at approximately 1:03pm, Glenn Heights Police Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 2700 block of Malibu Court. Upon arrival, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

 

Initial investigation indicates that this is an isolated incident, and a suspect has been identified. Investigators are currently working to secure a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.

 

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 972.223.1690 ext. 260.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.