Full Interstate 35E Mainlane Closure At Illinois Avenue

Weekend Traffic Alert Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon

DALLAS – Weekend traffic alert for anyone using I-35 E at Illinois Avenue this weekend. Be aware all lanes of north- and southbound I-35E at Illinois Avenue will be closed this weekend for partial bridge removal of the Illinois Avenue overpass.

The mainlane closure will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 and will last until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. During the closure, traffic will be diverted onto the frontage roads to avoid the mainlane closure. Drivers will be able to re-enter the mainlanes using the entrance ramps after the Illinois Avenue intersection.

All lanes of east- and westbound Illinois Avenue at I-35E will also be closed from 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.

East- and Westbound Illinois Avenue traffic should detour using Beckley Avenue, Saner Avenue, and Zang Boulevard to return to Illinois Avenue.



Drivers should expect delays and plan their commutes in advance during the closures. Construction activities and lane closures are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The public can stay up-to-date on construction progress, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts and sending the message “The Southern Gateway” to 31996.

About the Southern Gateway Project

The Southern Gateway Project is a $666 million design-build construction project by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) aimed to rebuild and widen I-35E south of downtown Dallas, as well as widen U.S. 67 between I-35E and I-20 and the I-35E/U.S. 67 split. Construction will also include building two reversible non-tolled express lanes. The goal of the 11-mile project is to improve safety, provide congestion relief, address roadway deficiencies and improve system linkage. Construction began in early 2018 with an anticipated completion of late 2021. The Southern Gateway Project is part of the Texas Clear Lanes initiative by TxDOT to address growing traffic congestion in the state.

