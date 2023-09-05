FOUR NEW TEXAS LOTTERY® SCRATCH TICKET GAMES LOADED WITH ‘WINNINGS’

Facebook

AUSTIN – Starting Sept. 5, Texas Lottery® players could experience the thrill of a big victory in an instant or even a trip to Las Vegas when they play any of the games in the new Winnings scratch ticket family. The four-game family, with tickets priced from $1 to $20, is loaded with more than $250 million in total cash prizes, including top prizes ranging from $5,000 to $1 million. In addition, Texas Lottery players can enter their non-winning tickets into the $5 Million Vegas Challenge® Promotional Second-Chance Drawings for a chance to win $100 cash plus an entry into a second drawing for a trip for two to Las Vegas to play the $5 Million Vegas Challenge®.

“After completing another year of record lottery sales, the Texas Lottery is looking to begin the 2024 fiscal year on a high note with the Winnings scratch ticket family,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Coupled with the $5 Million Vegas Challenge® second-chance promotion and the creative printing effects that will make these four games stand out at retail locations, the Texas Lottery expects the Winnings family to be popular among its players. These tickets will certainly lead to significant revenue for public education in Texas over the next year. While we wish our players good luck as they enjoy the new Winnings scratch ticket games, we want to remind them to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

The four-game Winnings family of scratch ticket games includes:

$1,000,000 Winnings offers more than $133.3 million in total cash prizes throughout the game. The $20 game in the family features 30 chances to win a cash prize, including one of four $1 million top prizes.

$500,000 Winnings comes with 25 chances to win a cash prize on every ticket. There is over $68.7 million in total cash prizes, including six top prizes worth $500,000, in this $10 game.

$200,000 Winnings has over $40 million in total cash prizes up for grabs in the game. The $5 game features 20 chances to win a cash prize on every ticket, including one of six top prizes worth $200,000.

$5,000 Winnings contains more than $9.9 million in total cash prizes throughout the game, including 20 top prizes worth $5,000. The cost to play is only $1.

Scratch ticket players that enter non-winning tickets from the Winnings family into the $5 Million Vegas Challenge® Promotional Second-Chance Drawings through their Luck Zone accounts will receive a number of entries based on the price point of the entered ticket— e.g., a $1,000,000 Winnings ticket ($20 price point) earns the player 20 entries in the drawing, a $5,000 Winnings ticket ($1 price point) earns the player one entry in the drawing, etc. Complete drawing information and prize details for the $5 Million Vegas Challenge Promotional Second-Chance Drawings are available here.

All four Winnings games are available where Texas Lottery scratch ticket games are sold.



About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $37.5 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $82 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $31.6 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $219 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.