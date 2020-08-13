Cedar Hill to Open Football Season at Arlington on October 2

(CEDAR HILL, TX)- Fans and players excited about the return of Friday Night Lights are hoping the October 2 opening for Cedar Hill football team will be the beginning to a safe and complete season. And some of us have our fingers crossed for cooler weather.

The Cedar Hill High School Football Team hopes to begin and conclude its football season in the vicinity of Interstate 30 and Randol Mill Road.

The Longhorns will play Arlington High School at Globe Life Park – the former home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers – on Friday, October 2.

“I am happy that the kids are getting an opportunity to play this season,” CHHS Head Football Coach Carlos Lynn said.

The UIL Class 6A Championships will be played in January at nearby AT&T Stadium.

Cedar Hill, which finished 9-3 last season, was originally scheduled to face the Colts in the second game of the season. The non-district matchup was cancelled last month, but Tarrant County has since allowed its schools to begin athletics at the same time as Dallas County.

Save

That decision allowed the game to return to the schedule.

The Colts finished 9-4 last season and reached the third round of the playoffs. They lost to Denton Guyer (42-21), the same team that defeated Cedar Hill (50-41) in the second round.

An Exciting Football Season Ahead For The Longhorns

The Arlington game is the first of two non-district games this season. The Longhorns will play Allen High in their home opener on Friday, October 9.

Cedar Hill will visit Lancaster in a scrimmage on September 25.

The Longhorns will open district competition on October 23 vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (Homecoming), followed by a trip to Waxahachie on October 30. Cedar Hill will host Desoto in the Battle of Belt Line on November 6.

District games against Duncanville, Mansfield, Waco and Waco Midway will be played at dates to be determined between November 13 and December 4.

Good news for fans and family members, the UIL announced today they will allow live telecasts of regular season football games on Friday nights during the 2020-2021 school year.

Save

Comments

comments