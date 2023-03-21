Flavor of Duncanville Attendees Ignore Storms

Presenting Sponsor Methodist Charlton photo by Holt

Rainstorms and threats of tornadoes didn’t keep Duncanville’s faithful from attending the 19th Annual Flavor of Duncanville, sponsored by Methodist Charlton Medical Center March 16. Vendors and others who braved the weather enjoyed browsing the creatively decorated booths and sampling delicious cuisine from local restaurants. The event was held at Duncanville High School.

Flavor of Duncanville Vendors

Steve Martin, President/CEO of the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce, handed out prizes to these outstanding vendors, after they were chosen by attendees. Crowd Favorite-Kitchens Deli’s Fudge; Best Food Vendor – D-Squared Catering; Best Decorated Restaurant Booth–Olive Garden; and Best Decorated Booth-Triple L Real Estate.

A silent auction featuring numerous gift certificates and items to purchase at the event is also a big crowd favorite. The accompanying photos from the event demonstrate the contributions and creativity of the vendors, who help to make the Flavor of Duncanville one of the community’s most popular events.

Flavor of Duncanville booth
Kitchens Deli hands out delicious fudge photo by Holt
FDN booth at Flavor of Duncanville
Sheriff Brown stops by Focus Daily News booth photo by Holt
Flavor vendor
D-Squared Catering named Best Food Vendor-
photo by Holt
Booth at Flavor of Duncanville
Neighborhood Credit Union Booth- photo by Holt
Duncanville Field House
Field House promoting summer camps – photo by Holt
State Farm booth
State Farm’s Star Wars-themed booth
Leadership Southwest booth
Leadership Southwest- photo by Holt
Flavor of Duncanville booth
Citi View Tacos are always popular
Chiropractic booth at Duncanville HS
The Joint Chiropractic Booth photo by Holt
2023 Flavor of Duncanville
Frost Bank booth
MP4 program
City of Duncanville Utilities Booth
Rotary Club booth
Rotary Club members Cliff Boyd, Karen Cherry and Stan Smith at their booth
Booth at Duncanville HS
Dry Clean Super Center Photo by Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

