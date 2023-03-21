Flavor of Duncanville Attendees Ignore Storms

Facebook

Rainstorms and threats of tornadoes didn’t keep Duncanville’s faithful from attending the 19th Annual Flavor of Duncanville, sponsored by Methodist Charlton Medical Center March 16. Vendors and others who braved the weather enjoyed browsing the creatively decorated booths and sampling delicious cuisine from local restaurants. The event was held at Duncanville High School.

Flavor of Duncanville Vendors

Steve Martin, President/CEO of the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce, handed out prizes to these outstanding vendors, after they were chosen by attendees. Crowd Favorite-Kitchens Deli’s Fudge; Best Food Vendor – D-Squared Catering; Best Decorated Restaurant Booth–Olive Garden; and Best Decorated Booth-Triple L Real Estate.

A silent auction featuring numerous gift certificates and items to purchase at the event is also a big crowd favorite. The accompanying photos from the event demonstrate the contributions and creativity of the vendors, who help to make the Flavor of Duncanville one of the community’s most popular events.