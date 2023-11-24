Festive Winter Cocktails From Still Austin Whiskey

Whether you’re planning a holiday party or just looking for inspiration for winter cocktails. Still Austin Whiskey has shared some delicious recipes featuring its whiskeys and gin. My personal favorite is the Tex-spresso martini, YUM!
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass full of ice and stir until very cold. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a Luxardo Cherry.
Chocolate Old Fashioned
2 oz Still Austin Straight Rye Whiskey (“The Artist”)
.25 oz Real Maple Syrup
2 dshs Chocolate Bitters
In a rocks glass combine whiskey, maple syrup and bitters. Stir to incorporate. Add a large ice cube and stir again until chilled. Garnish with an orange peel and star anise.
It’s Giving Season
1.5 oz Still Austin Gin (“The Naturalist”)
1 oz Pomegranate Juice
.5 oz Lemon Juice
.5 oz Simple Syrup
Club Soda
Combine all ingredients, except soda, in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold. Strain into a collins glass over fresh ice. Top with club soda. Garnish with sprigs of fresh sage and cranberries
Combine bourbon and eggnog in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold. Strain into a coupe glass and finish with whipped cream. Optional cinnamon or pumpkin pie dusting and garnish with a cinnamon stick.