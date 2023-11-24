Republican Congressman Jake Ellzey announces he will seek Re-Election in 2024

Facebook

Republican Congressman Jake Ellzey today announced he has filed to seek re-election in 2024. Ellzey currently represents Texas’ 6th Congressional District.

“I could not think of a more appropriate week to announce my intention to seek re-election than the week of Thanksgiving,” said Ellzey. “I have a great number of things in my life to be thankful for. Among those has been the opportunity to serve as the U.S. Congressman from the 6th Congressional District of Texas for the last two and a half years. So, first, I want to say thank you. Thank you for the opportunity that y’all have given me to represent you in Washington, D.C.”

Ellzey continued, “During my time in Congress, I have learned a lot about the folks who call our district home. We have some of the most hard-working, dedicated, and honest people in all of the United States. Folks here want the government to leave them alone as much as possible. They want to educate their child how they want to, worship how they want to, and keep as much money as possible. I ran for Congress to help accomplish these goals, and I still have more work to do.”

“Securing the border remains the #1 priority of Texas House Republicans,” said Ellzey. “In World War II, we lost 305 Americans every day. Right now, we are losing 290 Americans every day to fentanyl poisoning and drug overdose. These are drugs that are being smuggled into our country across the border, along with illegal immigrants, potential terrorists, and human trafficking victims. This must end.”

Jake Ellzey is a 20-year Navy combat veteran and fighter pilot. He is a former Navy commander and Air Boss of the USS Ronald Reagan. Jake was deployed nine times, including to Afghanistan and Iraq. He served five combat tours, four by air and one by ground, with Seal Team 5. For his service, Jake received two Bronze Stars and eight Air Medals.

Jake Ellzey has earned a reputation as a champion for private property rights, opposing projects like the proposed high-speed rail from Dallas to Houston that would use eminent domain to confiscate swaths of family farmland throughout the district. “I do not, never have, and never will support these privately held companies using eminent domain to take Texans’ property,” Ellzey said. “Land cannot be taken, homes destroyed, and lives disrupted for a private company’s boondoggle.”

Jake and his wife Shelby are lifelong Texans. They make their home in Ellis County with their two children.