Ferris Police Arrest Burleson Man for Aggravated Sexual Assault

FERRIS –Christopher Daniel, 37 of Burleson, was booked in to the Ellis County Wayne McCollum Detention Center on October 28 on charges of aggravated sexual assault. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Daniel was arrested by the Ferris Police Department.

The incident was reported in Red Oak last month. According to official reports from Ferris Police Department, the alleged assault took place in the City of Ferris in 2013.

It is unknown how long the victim lived in Ferris before moving to Red Oak.

The incident was reported on September 24, 2021

Daniel is the victim’s great uncle.

Ferris Police said “The victim of the 2013 offense had told her mother about the sexual assault several days after it occurred.”

Several weeks ago Child Protective Service were contacted by a professional to whom the victim had recently made a second outcry.

It was at this time Red Oak PD contacted Ferris PD for further action.

The victim was said to be around the age of seven or eight when the alleged sexual assault occurred.

It is unknown if Daniel has a criminal history. The incident report indicated on the morning of September 21 around 8:20 a.m. a Ferris detective was contacted by a Red Oak detective and informed the Ferris detective he had been “investigating a delayed sexual assault of a child.”

Multiple Agencies Made The Arrest Possible

Ferris PD said the investigation was a collaborative effort by the Texas Department of Family Protective Services, Ellis County Advocacy Center, the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office and several law enforcement agencies including Red Oak Police Department, Arlington Police Department, Waxahachie Police Department, Midlothian Police Department and the Burleson Police Department.

The officers of the Burleson Police Department’s Strategic Response Team set up surveillance at the location in that city and facilitated the safe and timely execution of the Arrest Warrant, which had been issued for the offense.

“It bears repeating that approaching this incident from a victim-centered position is paramount to the principles of justice and healing,” a spokesperson for the Ferris Police Department concluded.