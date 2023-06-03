EXECUTIVE SEARCH AND RECRUITING SERVICES CONSULTANT RFP 23-0029 CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSAL
EXECUTIVE SEARCH AND RECRUITING SERVICES CONSULTANT
RFP 23-0029
The City of Duncanville, Texas, solicits sealed proposals from qualified consultants. Sealed proposals will be accepted at the City of Duncanville Procurement Office by 2:00 p.m. (CST) on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Attention: Chief Procurement Officer, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas 75116.
There is no pre-proposal meeting scheduled for this solicitation.
Proposals must be submitted on the prescribed form furnished in the proposal package. The City is not responsible for responses misdirected or not received by 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023
The RFP solicitation package is available online at:
https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home, and there is no fee for accessing or participating in the bidding process.
Chief Procurement Officer
City of Duncanville, Texas
purchasing@duncanvilletx.gov