Esposure4All to Build Learning Center for North Texas Adjudicated Youth

Empowering Youth Through Esports Competition

(Dallas, Texas – January 25, 2021) – Esposure4All, a Desoto-based charitable foundation that aims to educate and empower untapped youth through esports-focused experiential learning and unimaginable resources, has just launched its first community initiative by sponsoring the development of an Esports Learning Center at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s (TJJD) Roanoke facility, McFadden Ranch. Esposure4All was established in 2020 as the community and youth-focused charitable foundation of Esposure, a global esports technology company that uses its proprietary Education to Entertainment (E2E) ecosystem to develop the next generation of esports professionals and competitive gamers.

To kick off fundraising for the new community initiative, Esposure4All hosted an esports celebrity tournament on Jan. 19 at Esposure’s gaming arena in Desoto, Texas. Held in compliance with all CDC COVID-19 safety regulations, the event featured youth from McFadden Ranch competing in the video game “Among Us” against celebrities like NFL stars Adrian Colbert of the New York Giants and Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers, who were participating virtually. While there, the youth toured the Esposure facility and heard inspirational remarks from Esposure Co-Founder and CEO, Danny Martin.

“This initiative with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department is truly just the beginning. Esposure4All is here to open doors and empower youth to see opportunities in the emerging world of esports,” said Brittney Seals, Executive Director of Esposure4All. “We’re excited to build on this launch effort by providing ongoing educational resources to TJJD and additional partners in the future.”

The Esports Learning Center at McFadden Ranch will be equipped with PCs, gaming chairs, keyboards, mice and monitors. To complete the setup, headsets are being donated by gaming equipment company HyperX. Due to COVID-19 distancing restrictions, the installation and unveiling date have not been finalized.

“One of our main goals is to help our youth develop a better vision for their future,” said Marketa Johnson, Superintendent of McFadden Ranch. “We are so grateful to Esposure4All for providing this unique, engaging experience that allows our youth to explore opportunities in the esports industry.”

To learn more about Esposure4All and contribute to its mission, visit esposure4all.com.

About Esposure4All

Established in 2020, Esposure4All is the charitable foundation of Esposure, a global esports technology company with a proprietary Education to Entertainment (E2E) ecosystem focused on developing the next generation of esports professionals and competitive gamers. Esposure4All is passionate about educating and empowering untapped youth through esports-focused experiential learning and unimaginable resources. Esposure4All strives to foster equality for all by eliminating barriers so individuals may find opportunities and benefits through the emerging world of esports.

About Texas Juvenile Justice Department

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is a state agency dedicated to the care, education, rehabilitation, and treatment for youth who have become involved with the juvenile justice system. The agency and its 2,000 employees are committed to providing the best outcomes for youth by focusing on their individual needs and providing them with the tools to become productive, responsible adults.

