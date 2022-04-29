Ennis Police Investigate Shooting At Quick Pick

Facebook

Ennis, TX (April 29, 2022): Around 10 pm this evening the Ennis Police Department shared the following statement on Facebook:

Major Crime Event in Ennis at 907 N Kaufman St. Ennis TX.

A shooting has occurred in Ennis a few minutes ago at the business location of Quick Pick in the 900 block of North Kaufman St.

One victim has been shot. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect has been identified.

There were no officers involved.

The scene is secure and Officers are on location investigating at this time.

We are unsure of the motive at this time but will release more information when it is available.

The public is in no danger at this time and we ask that you avoid the area and use alternate routes due to a heavy police activity while the investigation is underway.

The Ennis Police Department thanks everyone for their cooperation.

As of now, the Ennis Police Department has not shared additional information on the condition of the shooting victim or more details on what happened.