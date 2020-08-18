Ellis County Reports Two Additional COVID-19 Deaths, 33 New Cases

3,075 Recoveries In Ellis County

According to the case line list provided by THT for August 17th, today’s report includes a total of 3,075 recoveries in Ellis County. Additionally, there have been a total of 3,223 (an increase of 33 cases from the previous update) reported positive COVID-19 cases in Ellis County, including 116 (10 probable and 106 confirmed) active cases. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard (DSHS), there have been 29,346 tests administered in Ellis County.

We are saddened to report the loss of two additional lives due to COVID-19. This report includes a 47 year-old female resident of Waxahachie and a 77 year-old male resident of Focus Care Nursing Facility.

According to the THT report received from the State, Ellis County currently has experienced a total of 32 deaths due to the virus.

As of today, the DSHS interactive dashboard is reporting there are 51 COVID-19 related deaths in Ellis County. Information regarding these additional deaths have not been provided to Ellis County OEM locally at this time.

Comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT

(the following comparison is intended to display the update reported locally from the State through THT and the reported numbers from the DSHS interactive dashboard)

DSHS Dashboard Data 8/17

Total positive cases: 3,255

Active Cases: 138

Recoveries: 3,086

Deaths: 51

THT Case Line List 8/17

Total positive cases: 3,223

Active cases: 116

Recoveries: 3,075

Deaths: 32

Ellis County reports on COVID-19 updates as they are received from the State of Texas through the Texas Health Trace (THT) platform. In order to uphold transparency, today’s report includes corrections made by the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) in the case line lists received from the State. These corrections include removing duplicated cases, removing case counts that were outside the county’s jurisdiction, and adjusting cases to the appropriate city jurisdiction.

