Ellis County Reports 19 New COVID-19 Cases

Ellis County COVID-19 6-12-2020

June 12, 2020 – Please note according to DSHS-this breaks down to 11 new cases on June 11 and 8 new cases today. However, DSHS did not report their cases to Ellis County health authority yesterday.

ellis County COVID-19 trends 6-12-2020
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of 19 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 3 recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 463 cases of COVID-19, including 338 recoveries. As numbers continue to rise, Emergency Management asks the community of Ellis County to please continue to be sanitary and cautious to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.

As of today, DSHS reports 7,093 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .

Additional cases of COVID-19:

Ellis County COVID-19 6-12-2020
Midlothian-

  • 16 year-old male, 18 year-old male, and 36 year-old male of the same household
  • 44 year-old female
  • 46 year-old female and 51 year-old male of the same household
  • 58 year-old female and 59 year-old male of the same household

Red Oak-

  • 20 year-old male
  • 44 year-old female

Waxahachie-

  • 29 year-old female
  • 29 year-old male and 31 year-old female of the same household
  • 51 year-old male
  • 62 year-old female
  • 57 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation
  • 75 year-old male of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation
  • 83 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation
  • 84 year-old male of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation
Ellis County COVID-19 6-12-2020
