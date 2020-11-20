Ellis County Reports 177 New COVID Cases Today, 336 Active

69 Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 In Ellis County

With less than a week before Thanksgiving there’s a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in our community. Hospitalizations continue to increase as well, with 69 patients hospitalized in Ellis County as of this evening’s report. That’s the highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ellis County to date. Possibly more concerning, 19 of 20 ICU beds are currently occupied, 11 of them are COVID-19 patients. Ellis County is now reporting 101 deaths due to COVID-19.

And with schools already feeling the impact on their staffing needs, many wonder how the holiday will affect the spread. Many public health officials feel the recent spike is due to Halloween parties and activities, so if people gather and/or travel for Thanksgiving they foresee future increases in the spread. Residents in Midlothian today expressed difficulty in scheduling COVID-19 tests at the free testing site located at the Senior Center.

Overall, Ellis County reports 336 active COVID-19 cases with 177 new cases being reported today. The breakdown by city is: Avalon 1; Ennis 44; Ferris 17; Forreston 2; Glenn Heights 13; Italy 7; Maypearl 3; Midlothian 121; Milford 1; Oakleaf 1; Ovilla 2; Palmer 7; Red Oak 36; Venus 2; Waxahachie 76; with 3 unknown.

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be provided by WellHealth on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 24-25, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Midlothian Senior Center, 4 Community Circle Drive, Midlothian, Texas 76065. This site uses the saliva method and results will be available within 48-96 hours. Register on site or pre-register for an appointment at www.gogettested.com.

In the last 7 days #Texas averaged:

⬆️8,231 new cases per day

⬆️7,386 current hospitalizations

⬆️126 new fatalities reported per day.

Stay home when you can

#MaskUpTexas , to protect yourself and others

Stay 6 feet apart

Stay home if sick

Avoid large and risky gatherings

Wash your hands often

Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces

Don't touch your face with unwashed hands

