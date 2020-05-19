Ellis County Reports 10 Additional COVID-19 Cases

21 Newly Recovered Cases in Ellis County

May 19, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of ten additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. This increases the countywide total to 281 cases of COVID-19.

Additionally, Ellis County reports twenty-one newly recovered cases of COVID-19. This increases the countywide total to 205 recoveries. Judge Little says, “With your efforts and commitment to the health of the community, we will continue to see this number increase.”

The Texas Tribune has an article on how recoveries in Texas are being measured. According to them, Texas calculates recoveries through “an estimate based on a string of assumptions about the virus’ longevity.”

The official formula according to the Texas Tribune article: “Texas calculates its recovery total by splitting surviving patients into two groups: an estimated 20% who require hospitalization and an estimated 80% who do not. Texas considers the surviving patients who required hospitalization recovered after 32 days and those who did not require hospitalization recovered after 14 days.”

These ten cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County include:

Ennis:

92 year-old male

55 year-old female

Ferris:

56 year-old female

Red oak:

25 year-old male

52 year-old male

61 year-old male

Waxahachie:

25 year-old male (of the same residence)

29 year-old male (of the same residence)

51 year-old male

58 year-old female

DSHS has notified the Office of Emergency Management they will no longer report COVID-19 updates over the weekend. Ellis County will continue to report on received updates as they are distributed to our Local health Authority by DSHS. Additionally, DSHS has reported 3,524 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/.

In Texas overall, 222 of 254 counties have COVID-19 cases

723,013 COVID-19 tests completed in Texas

48,693 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas with 1,347 deaths and 28,371* recoveries

281 Ellis County COVID-19 cases with 12 deaths and 205 recoveries

