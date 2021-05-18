Duncanville Seniors’ ‘Decision Day’ Signifies Overcoming Challenges

Share via: 0 Shares 0





2021 Duncanville Seniors ‘Decision Day’

Duncanville High School seniors are just a few weeks away from graduation and embarking on their new adventure. Some graduates will go to college, while others choose to enter the armed forces or go directly into professional careers. Before beginning their new journey, the Career and Technical Education and College and Career Readiness Department invited seniors to participate in Decision Day.

Students decorated tables in the DHS east cafeteria with their college or career of choice as they celebrated their high school achievements.

Some colleges and universities on display were Louisiana State University, the University of North Texas and Georgia’s Spelman College. School administrators thanked the parents of seniors for their support and offered encouraging words to the Class of 2021.

Duncanville High School Executive Principal Michael McDonald reminded students that they have the skills to succeed in large part because of their experiences in Duncanville Independent School District.

“Don’t forget where you’re from. You’re from the City of Champions,” he said. “You have the mindset of a champion. You can overcome any adversity.”

Anything But A Traditional Senior Year

The Class of 2021 hasn’t had a traditional senior year. In the midst of a global pandemic, many graduates have spent most of their school year learning remotely and participating in curbside events such as cap and gown pick up. Despite the challenges, Duncanville High School senior Macie McCorkle said the support she received from her advisors helped her stay on track.

“I had a lot of struggles with scholarships,” she said. “But my advisors helped me a lot.”

Macie will attend Texas A&M University in the fall and major in psychology. She said she’s glad close friend and Duncanville High School Collegiate Academy senior Angel Luong will be there with her. Both Macie and Angel are senior class officers. They said planning senior events and navigating college applications were some of the biggest obstacles they faced this year.

“It was difficult making plans for our senior class and going through the college process because we weren’t on campus,” Angel said. “Reaching out to the GO Center helped and my teachers checking in got me through.”

Duncanville High School’s Class of 2021 will graduate on Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington.