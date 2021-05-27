Duncanville Police Warn Citizens About A Rise In Scams

Facebook

DUNCANVILLE, TX – Duncanville Police Department is currently investigating several financial fraud offenses committed against the elderly and other vulnerable citizens within the city. Officers have been made aware of new methods being used by fraud suspects, which can include gifts being delivered to the homes of victims to make the scam appear more credible. The scammer may use these unsolicited gifts to convince potential victims there is a larger prize to be had, but usually with a catch. These offenses have been conducted over the phone, by text, mail, and via the internet.

Most scams start with unsolicited contact from people posing as employees from government agencies, utility companies, the lottery commission, or even as friends or family members.

Never trust caller ID

Identify the caller and the company or agency they represent. Ask questions, but don’t answer theirs. Verify what you are provided by researching that information yourself or by having someone you trust do so. If you are being pressured to provide personal information immediately, it should raise your suspicion. Don’t be surprised if during phone scams, the caller becomes belligerent or hangs up when told you want to verify their information. This is a good indication of an attempted scam.

Don’t give your personal or financial information in response to an unexpected request. Legitimate organizations won’t call, email, or text to ask for your personal information, like your Social Security, bank account, or credit card numbers.

Remember, if they are asking for money for you to get money it is most likely a scam. Legitimate organizations will also never ask to be paid by gift card.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, please contact the Duncanville Police Department at 972-223-6111 extension 3 to file a report. For additional information or resources call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-372-8311.