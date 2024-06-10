Duncanville Police Department Awarded for Leadership Excellence

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) announced that it awarded the Duncanville Police Department the FBI-LEEDA Agency Trilogy Award. The award honors the department’s successful completion of a cutting-edge leadership training program designed to strengthen public safety leadership worldwide. The Duncanville Police Department is Texas’s seventeenth law enforcement agency to receive the award in 2024.

The entire Command Staff of the Duncanville Police Department completed a comprehensive three-part leadership series. This training engages students in critical topics such as diversity and inclusion, bias, public trust, transformational leadership, social and emotional intelligence and more. The Agency Trilogy Award provides law enforcement agencies globally with the skills needed to advance their departments and the communities they serve. Former FBI-LEEDA President Sheriff Greg Hamilton, Travis County Sheriff’s Office, presented the department with the award.

“The FBI-LEEDA training program has provided us with crucial leadership skills that we will integrate across the department,” said Chief Matt Stogner, Duncanville Police Department. “This training is vital to our continuous pursuit of excellence, and we eagerly anticipate using this knowledge to enhance our daily service to the Duncanville community.”

Each course is specially designed to enhance law enforcement commanders of varying levels with leadership competencies to serve their agency and communities. Using a “cops teaching cops” approach, the seminar is instructed by seasoned law enforcement leaders and public safety professionals from across the country who share their strong expertise in each session.

Since the inception of the Agency Trilogy Award, 136 law enforcement organizations have been awarded for excellence in leadership and completion of FBI-LEEDA’s flagship courses: the Command Leadership Institute, the Supervisor Leadership Institute and the Executive Leadership Institute.

About FBI-LEEDA

FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) is a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit organization with 60,000+ members in the United States and internationally that serves the training needs of law enforcement officers and improves law enforcement management practices. FBI-LEEDA pursues educational excellence through public and private partnerships, offering more than 450 in-person training classes each year instructed by over 40 seasoned law enforcement officers. FBI-LEEDA’s flagship program, the Agency Trilogy Award, consists of the Supervisor, Command and Executive Leadership Institute classes tailored to various law enforcement ranks. FBI-LEEDA also offers additional educational opportunities in media and public relations, internal affairs, leadership integrity, culture and diversity and an annual training conference. Learn more at FBILEEDA.org and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and X @FBILEEDA