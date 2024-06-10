4th Of July Celebrations In Midlothian: Annual Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Show

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Registration is now open for entries to Midlothian’s Annual Independence Day Parade to be held on Saturday, June 29, stepping off from Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street, at 10 a.m.

Organized by the Midlothian Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center and Marco’s Pizza, the parade is themed, “Love Unites America.” Participants are invited to create entries around the theme. Honors will be awarded for Best Use of Theme, Best Decorated, Best Animal Entry, and Mayor’s Choice. Parade registration is open now through June 28. For registration and information, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/IDParade.

The Chris Kyle Post 388 of the Midlothian American Legion is sponsoring an All-American Cookout immediately after the Midlothian Independence Day Parade on June 29th from noon to about 4pm at the Midlothian Community Park on 14th street – just look for the flags and canopies.

Come out to the park for an old-fashioned cook-out with free burgers, hotdogs, and drinks. Turn the kids loose on the inflatable obstacle challenge and our military vehicles as seen in the parade. Come learn what your American Legion Posts are doing for your communities including sponsoring our local Scouting America troops and Cub Scouts Pack. If you are a veteran or a spouse, son, daughter or grand of a veteran, join us! For information about the Midlothian American Legion Post, go to our website at Post388.org. This message brought to you by the American Legion Chris Kyle Post 388 and the Midlothian Community Development Corporation.

Annual Community Fireworks Show Planned for July 3

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, July 3, for the annual community Fireworks Show, which starts at 9:15 p.m. and can be viewed from the Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium parking lot and surrounding areas. The stadium parking lot opens at 6 p.m. This show is made possible through support from Citizens National Bank of Texas, Midlothian Community Development Corporation, and Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. For information about viewing locations, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/708/Independence-Day-Fireworks.