Duncanville Outreach Ministry Holds Open House June 3

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville Outreach Ministry (DOM) invited members of the community to join them for an Open House June 3. They were eager to show off the recent renovations to Thrifty Station Store. Executive Director San Juana “Juani” Hernandez and her team have completely refreshed and revitalized the store, making it much easier for shoppers to find the items they need.

Tours of the store and storage rooms were conducted by staff members and volunteers throughout the event. After the tours, refreshments including popcorn, sweets, water, and soft drinks were offered in the executive office.

Director Juani said, “You walk into our thrift store and there’s a sense of excitement and happiness, you wanna be there with the recent improvements we have made. It is like walking into a brand new thrift store.”

Three staff members assist Juani in running the store and outreach ministry, along with about 45 volunteers. Rhonda Smith is the Thrifty Station Store Manager; Martin Alonzo is the Food Pantry Manager; and Victoria Munoz is Office Manager and family services manager.

Duncanville Outreach Ministry Mission

DOM helps reduce hunger in the community through their distribution program that offers food and financial assistance to families in need. Other services, such as providing clothing or prescription assistance if needed, are also available. Many of their clients require food and assistance with rent, water utilities, and electric bills.

The ministry provides assistance Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Special holiday programs organized by DOM include Thanksgiving Food Baskets, Christmas Food Baskets, and Toys for Kids.

Volunteers are always welcome and appreciated; with a special need for those who are bilingual in Spanish and English. DOM needs volunteers for customer service, computer help, sales, sorting of clothes, grocery, and training. To volunteer, email duncanvilleoutreachministry@gmail.com.

Special Sales Days at Thrifty Station

Special sales days in the store include Veterans Day on Tuesday (30% off), General Public Wed. (30% off), and Seniors Friday (50% off). Every third Saturday 50% off is offered to all shoppers. Thrifty Station Store is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Holiday programs organized by DOM include Thanksgiving Food Baskets, Christmas Food Baskets, and Toys for Kids. Duncanville Outreach Ministry and the Thrifty Station Store are located at 202 E. Cherry Street in Duncanville. For more information or to schedule a donation of goods, call 972-296-4986.