Duncanville Man, Bobby Joe Flores Jr., Added To Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

53 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Flores Jr. Has Warrants Out For His Arrest

Duncanville detectives worked with Texas DPS to get Bobby Joe Flores Jr. added to the Texas DPS Texas Most Wanted List.

Bobby Joe Flores Jr. currently has warrants out for his arrest for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements and one for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child from Dallas Police Department. Bobby Joe Flores Jr. was required to register after being convicted of Child Molesting/Intercourse involving a 1 year old in 2008 in Indiana.

In 2014, Flores moved to Texas with his parole transferred, and began registering as a sex offender in Duncanville. Duncanville Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest on January 27, 2020, for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements.

Flores is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, abdomen, both arms and left wrist and scars on his left arm and wrist.

If you know the whereabouts of Bobby Joe Flores Jr. submit a tip by calling Crime Stoppers 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), the Texas Department of Public Safety website or Facebook page for a cash reward up to $5,000. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Charles Lee Tillman, Jr., of Missouri City, is also on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Tillman’s arrest and capture and $5,000 for Flores. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Charles Lee Tillman, Jr., 34, is affiliated with the Crips gang. He’s been wanted since June 4, 2021, when a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to the May 30 homicide of a man in La Grange. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles also issued a warrant for violating his parole.

In 2011, Tillman was convicted of assault — family violence and sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2015, he was convicted of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and sentenced to 14 years in a TDCJ prison. Tillman was released on parole in December 2019.

In addition to the Texas Crime Stoppers reward of up to $7,500, Fayette County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $7,000 for information leading to Tillman’s arrest.

Tillman is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, back, abdomen, left hand, right leg, both shoulders and arms. He has ties to Missouri City, Weimar and Smithville.