Duncanville Lions Host Health Clinic March 19

The Duncanville Noon Lions Club invites the community to attend their free health clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19. 3D mammograms are available by appointment only at the Methodist Health System Mobile Mammography. The mobile van will be located outside the Duncanville Lions Club building, 210 Lions Trail in Duncanville.

Females age 35 or older with insurance, and age 40 or over for those who are uninsured, are invited to register. Call 214-933-7200 to schedule an appointment. Major insurance plans are accepted, including Medicaid and Medicare Part B. Insurance cards are required to be presented at appointment. A driver’s license or state ID is also required.

Eligible participants should have no current breast problems, and not be pregnant or nursing. Anyone experiencing breast problems should call 214-947-3623 for assistance.

COVID Precautions will be taken by the staff and patients at the Mobile Mammogram screening: Staff members are screened daily upon arrival to work, and face masks are required for staff and patients. Temperature will be taken prior to entry, with only one patient allowed inside the unit at a time.

Further precautions include full cleaning between appointments, and hand sanitizer is available. These appointments are filling up quickly, so please call 214-933-7200 to schedule your appointment.

Free Covid Vaccinations

A free Covid-19 Vaccination is also featured from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the Lions Health Clinic. No ID, appointment, or insurance is required to receive Pfizer 1st, 2nd, or booster doses. The first and second doses are approved for age 12 and above.

At this time, boosters are approved for only 16 and above. Pfizer pediatrics doses for ages 5-11 are also offered. Please note that booster doses are only available six months or more after second dose. Please bring your vaccination card.

Moderna first, second, and booster doses are also available, and are currently approved only for age 18 and over.

Free Kids Vision Clinic

One in twenty children in the U.S. have serious eye disorders that can lead to impaired vision or even blindness. Lions offer early vision testing to children from six months old to five years old that enables detection when treatment is still effective. One in four children are estimated to have a vision issue that may not be easily observed by parents. The Lions offer computer assisted screening that can be used on children as young as six months of age since it does not rely on interaction from the child.

The system uses the Pediavision Spot autorefraction device that requires no physical contact or eye drops, and takes just seconds to perform. Parents receive an instant printout with test results indicating if their child needs referral to an eye care provider for a follow-up eye examination.

For information about the Duncanville Lions community health clinics, please contact Lions President William (Dub) Guthrie at [email protected], or Don McBurnett at [email protected]