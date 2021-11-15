Duncanville ISD Employees to Receive One-Time Payment Tuesday

Facebook

The majority of Duncanville ISD employees will receive an additional paycheck next week. District staff who meet specified criteria will receive a one-time payment of $2,500 on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The school board approved this one-time payment for all qualifying full-time district staff. To receive the payment employees must be eligible for Texas Retirement System (TRS) benefits, must have been employed in the district as of Sept. 1, 2021, and must remain employed with Duncanville ISD through the process of the one-time payment.

Employees who qualify will receive $2,500 with taxes removed as a payment separate from their regular paycheck.

The additional payment was approved by the Board of Trustees this summer during the budget planning process to provide increased compensation for employees and to acknowledge their dedication and commitment to the school district. The one-time payment was also intended as a recruitment tool to encourage new employees to join a school district committed to caring for and compensating employees.