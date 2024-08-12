Duncanville Author Wins Award for Forged: When Sugar Taste Like Salt

Facebook

Duncanville author Jacquelyne Snowden Jones-Harvey has received the 2024 International Impact Award for her autobiography, “Forged: When Sugar Taste Like Salt.” The Impact Award for Cultural and Ethnic Autobiographies was announced in March, and will be presented at the awards ceremony in Phoenix, AZ in November.

A retired educator, Mrs. Harvey’s candid work reflects on over fifty years of segregation and Jim Crow laws adversely affecting her and her family and friends. Growing up in West Monroe, LA in the 1950s, Harvey was determined to be the first black student to graduate from all-white West Monroe HS, whose school mascot was a Rebel.

Although her mother was firmly against her young daughter leaving the community where she “belonged,” Jacquelyne’s sense of destiny propelled her to fight against “separate but equal.” She wanted better access to the resources and technology that were not available in the all-black school. At West Monroe HS, all textbooks were updated and the students enjoyed advanced technology and lab equipment

Forged

Jacquelyne opened a letter addressed to her parents and forged their signatures on the enclosed freedom of choice form that allowed her to change schools, and returned it by mail. While pandemonium broke loose after her forgery was discovered, Jackie was reluctantly allowed to become the first Black Rebel at West Monroe HS in the fall of 1966.

She soon discovered the battle for her education had only just begun. Nearly every day was a struggle, where Jacquelyne learned to ignore name-calling, sneers, shoves, and worse from her peers while teachers and administrators looked the other way. One other black student, a male, had also enrolled at West Monroe, but he dropped out after a few months.

First Black Student at West Monroe HS

By her 1968-69 senior year, Jacquelyne was joined by twelve other black female students. For the first time she enjoyed a tightly knit support group at school. Although she was a gifted athlete, Jacquelyne wasn’t allowed to participate in any extracurricular activities at West Monroe. But she achieved her mission of being the first black student to successfully integrate West Monroe’s formerly all-white high school, thus paving the path for many others.

After graduation, Jacquelyne was eager to leave Louisiana, moving to Dallas to attend Bishop College on a scholarship. Now retired from a lengthy career with Dallas ISD, she is married to former Duncanville City Councilman Patrick Jay Harvey. She has two children: Tobi LaSean Jones and Patrick Jay Harvey, Jr.

Harvey Art Collection

Patrick and Jacquelyne Harvey have traveled extensively, recently returning from a lengthy tour of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. They have visited Africa several times, and assembled an impressive collection of African art objects. Pieces from the collection were recently displayed at a pop-up art gallery at the Duncanville Public Library. She would like to find a permanent location in Duncanville, and establish a cultural museum to display their extensive African art collection.

International Impact Book Review Award

Established in 2019 to recognize publications that deserve the opportunity to be recognized. Its mission is to celebrate and recognize the exceptional work of authors from around the world. The International Impact Book Review is dedicated to elevating the voices of independent authors, traditional publishing houses, and forward-thinking publishers, acknowledging dedication and passion for their storytelling.

Forged: When Sugar Taste Like Salt

The autobiography, Forged: When Sugar Taste Like Salt, written by Mrs. Jones-Harvey won first place in the Ethical Heritage Category under non-fiction.

Jacquelyne and her husband will attend the award ceremony Grand Gala in Phoeniz, AZ as a part of the International Impact Conference on November 2.This prestigious gathering will bring together a remarkable array of talent, distinguished guests and media professionals.

Sponsors for the International Impact Award include: MARRIOTT-International, AVION CENTER, CBS, ZINZINO, MESA-Convention Center, FORBES, WIRE BUZZ, NBC, ABC, BARNES & NOBLE, TED, ABC-15, and MEDIUM.