DTC Holds Auditions for “The Odyssey” Summer Pageant

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) is holding auditions for their Public Works summer pageant, The Odyssey. Auditions for the musical adaptation of Homer’s classic work, in collaboration with Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts and AT&T Performing Arts Center, are open to all ages (six and up). The Public Works Dallas summer show will be July 8-10 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, with rehearsals starting May 31.

Participants can sign up to audition at one of their community partner locations by visiting dallastheatercenter.org/show/the-odyssey/. Auditions are held April 25 from 6-8 p.m. at Bachman Lake Together in Dallas, and April 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Janie C. Turner Recreation Center, 6264 Elam Road in Dallas.

Additional auditions are April 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Jubilee Park and Community Center in Dallas; and April 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Beckley Saner Recreation Center in Dallas. Also that Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Cohen Clinic at Metrocare in Addison.

Guaranteed Roles for All

Everyone who attends auditions is guaranteed a role in the production, provided they are able to attend rehearsals. Each participant is asked to prepare and perform one minute of material. This could be a monologue, short story, song, dance routine, or a joke. Children age 6-12 must have a guardian participate in the production.

Public Works Dallas is a groundbreaking community engagement and participatory theater project designed to deliberately blur the lines between professional artists and Dallas community members. Tickets to The Odyssey will be free to the public. They will be available through DTC’s box office and at community partner sites at a later date.

The Odyssey

The production will be directed by Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty, with book, music and lyrics by Todd Almond. The pageant will feature a large cast, with only eight being professional actors. The majority of the cast is from Public Works Dallas’ community partner organizations: Bachman Lake Together, City of Dallas’ Beckley Saner Recreation Center and Janie C Turner Recreation Center, Jubilee Park and Community Center and The Cohen Clinic at Metrocare. The show will also feature special cameo performances to be announced at a later date. The production will include opportunities for children, senior citizens, first-time actors and singers to join in.

Support for Public Works Dallas’ The Odyssey is generously provided by Executive Producing Partner Central Market, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, National Endowment for the Arts, and Texas Commission on the Arts.

PUBLIC WORKS DALLAS

Produced by Dallas Theater Center, in association with Ignite/Arts Dallas, Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts and AT&T Performing Arts Center. One of the leading regional theaters in the country and the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award® Recipient, Dallas Theater Center (DTC) performs to an audience of more than 100,000 North Texas residents annually. Founded in 1959, DTC is now a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents its Mainstage season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, designed by REX/OMA, Joshua Prince-Ramus and Rem Koolhaas and at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater, the only freestanding theater designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright. Dallas.