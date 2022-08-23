DSO’s Wine & Food Festival at the Meyerson

Facebook

Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO’s) Wine & Food Festival returns to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center Aug. 25-27. Wines from around the world, champagnes, craft brews, locally distilled spirits, and your favorite tastes and small plates from celebrated Dallas chefs and restaurants are featured at this second annual event. Guests for all events must be 21 years or older to attend.

Summer Wine Down Dinner

Featured chefs include Eric Dreyer from Monarch, Joel Orsini from Profound Farm, Tiffany Derry from Roots Southern Table, and Andy Pham from Le Reve. This elegant dinner starts at 7 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center Aug. 25, and tickets are $240.

Dinner guests will enjoy panoramic views of downtown Dallas in Opus Restaurant at the Meyerson. Begin with a Champagne Toast followed by a four4-course meal with thoughtfully inspired wine pairings. This one-night-only event features exciting celebrity chefs at the forefront of Dallas’s nationally recognized culinary scene.

Whiskey Seminar

Bourbon lovers rejoice at this unique experience, on stage at the Meyerson Aug. 26. The tasting starts at 6 p.m. Friday, and tickets are $75. Great opportunity for bourbon aficionados as well as those just beginning to explore different bourbons and cocktails. This two-part seminar starts with bourbon education, and closes with how to make your favorite classic cocktails at home.

BBQ, Bourbon & Beer

What better way to celebrate the end of summer than a Friday evening filled with BBQ, Bourbon & Beer! Bringing together tastings from favorite BBQ, craft beer and bourbons–set to the beat of local favorite Justin Pickard & the Thunderbird Winos. Tickets are $95 for this event that starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 26.

Riedel Wine Seminar

Wine enthusiasts of all levels will enjoy this Aug. 26th seminar and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take to the Meyerson stage at 11 a.m. Saturday. Taste your way through four different wines and discover how glassware enhances grape varietals on the palate. This hour-long seminar, provided by the professionals from the famed Riedel Glassware, is a delightful experience. Tickets are priced at $150.

Symphony of Flavors Grand Tasting

The magnificent Meyerson, with its vaulted glass atrium and 360-degree views of the Arts District and Downtown, provides a dramatic backdrop for the DSO’s Grand Tasting. Enjoy wine varietals from around the world along with foods from some of the city’s finest chefs and restaurants. As you stroll through one of the world’s finest concert halls, enjoy samples offered by behind-the-scenes artisans who create the culinary experiences you love, while listening to performances by Dallas Symphony musicians.

Tickets are $125 for the grand tasting Saturday from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

Chocolate Seminar

Discover why chocolate and wine are a great match with the unique experience of being on the stage of the Meyerson Symphony Center Aug. 27. Amuse in a selection of locally-crafted artisanal chocolates and pairing of wines. Diving into what makes the combination of chocolate and wine so irresistible, experts will discuss why some pairings work better than others. Take this unique opportunity to introduce your palate to different combinations. The seminar starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, and tickets are $75.

Two passes are also available for those interested in attending more than one event. The Festival Pass ($250) includes tickets to the BBQ, Bourbon & Beer Event, Grand Tasting, and Champagne Tasting Access. The Weekender Pass ($700) includes the Summer Wine Down Dinner, Whiskey Seminar, BBQ, Bourbon & Beer Event, Riedel Wine Seminar, Champagne Tasting Access, Grand Tasting, Chocolate Seminar, and VIP Lanyard.