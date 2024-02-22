Dream Job For Dog Lovers: Get Paid To Watch & Review Seven Dog Flicks

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
dog wrapped in blanket
My favorite movie watching buddy

There’s a special place in my heart reserved just for dogs, especially border collies. Their boundless energy and intelligent eyes never fail to captivate me. No matter the circumstances, a dog’s unconditional love is steadfast and unwavering. It’s in the excited wag of their tail when they see you, the gentle nuzzle of their nose against your hand, and the unwavering loyalty they show every day. They teach us about patience, empathy, and the true meaning of companionship, and life is better with dogs.

 

The folks at Pettable feel the same way, and for the third year in a row, they are accepting applications for Doggie Flicks Dream Job and looking for a pet-loving Chief Doggie Flicks Officer to watch and review 7 of their favorite dog movies—and earn $2,500 to do so. For real, sign me up!

See the full job description and apply here!

The ideal Chief Doggie Flicks Officer must be 18 years of age or older, a legal citizen or permanent resident of the United States, able to write a 1000 to 1500-word blog post, a pet films lover—and a pet lover, of course—and have an adequate place to fulfill their task.

Applications are open now through March 6, 2024, at 5 p.m. EST.

Where to apply: fill out the application here.

About Pettable: Pettable provides legal emotional support animal (ESA) and psychiatric service dog (PSD) evaluations and letters. Their mission is to keep pets with their owners wherever they may go so that both owners and pets can have the love, support, and stability they need in their lives.

Previous articleNCTCOG Hires McKinsey, InfraStrategies to Lead Strategic Assessment of Transit in Dallas-Fort Worth
Next articleFort Worth Financial Advisor Granted $15,000 from Northwestern Mutual to Support Boot Campaign
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.